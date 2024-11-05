OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

