OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OrthoPediatrics Price Performance
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
