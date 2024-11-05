Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Up 2.5 %
OSCR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $23.79.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
