Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

