Owens & Minor, Inc. Issues 8-K Filing Regarding Recent Financial Disclosures

On November 4, 2024, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission to disclose recent financial updates. The Form 8-K document highlighted the following key points:

Under Item 2.02 “Results of Operations and Financial Condition,” the Company announced the issuance of a press release on November 4, 2024, detailing its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The press release, provided as Exhibit 99.1, outlined the financial performance during the specified period.

Additionally, under Item 7.01 “Regulation FD Disclosure,” Owens & Minor, Inc. disclosed that on the same day, November 4, 2024, the Company posted an earnings presentation on its Investor Relations website. This earnings presentation, furnished as Exhibit 99.2, was aimed at providing stakeholders with further insights into the financial aspects and operations of the Company.

Lastly, under Item 9.01 “Financial Statements and Exhibits,” the filing listed the exhibits attached, including the press release and earnings presentation mentioned above.

The Company emphasized that the information disclosed in Items 2.02 and 7.01, along with the respective exhibits, shall not be considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, these disclosures are not subject to liabilities concerning Section 18 of the Act nor are they incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, except for specific references in such filings.

Owens & Minor, Inc. urged investors to refer to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent filings with the SEC, for a comprehensive understanding of the risks and uncertainties that could impact future financial performance.

The Company also provided detailed financial modeling assumptions and outlook for the year 2024, including revenue projections, gross margin, interest expenses, adjusted tax rates, and other key metrics crucial for assessing the Company’s performance throughout the year.

Investors and stakeholders were advised to evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the filings carefully. The Company highlighted that while these measures offer supplementary insights, they should not be considered as superior to financial metrics calculated in accordance with GAAP.

With the completion of this filing, Owens & Minor, Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to transparent financial reporting and ongoing communication with its investors, ensuring clarity and disclosure of relevant information.

The full text of the 8-K filing can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through the Company’s official channels for further review of the disclosed information.

