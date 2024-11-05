Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

OXLC opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

