Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

