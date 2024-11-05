Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $408,759.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total transaction of $408,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,828,236.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

