Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $408,759.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total transaction of $408,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,828,236.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
