PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $541.16 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $541.16 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 541,181,713 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 533,673,942.076154. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99957532 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $23,262,395.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

