PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.35. 1,766,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,634,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,257,400 shares of company stock worth $135,462,347 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

