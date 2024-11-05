PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.59 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,495 shares of company stock worth $22,991,258 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.