PDS Planning Inc Buys 746 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.16, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.60 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

