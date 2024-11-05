PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,495.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.