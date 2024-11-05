PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in KT were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in KT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.