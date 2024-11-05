PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $127.15 and a 52 week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.