PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

