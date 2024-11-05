Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. 26,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

