PetMed Express (PETS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. On average, analysts expect PetMed Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Down 2.6 %

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PetMed Express

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. bought 12,500 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,078,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,520. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.