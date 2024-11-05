Phunware (PHUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 11,142,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Phunware has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Phunware from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Phunware from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.