PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.60. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 84,351 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
