Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Lifted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $87.06 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

