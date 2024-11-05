Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 10,805 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

