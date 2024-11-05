Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $19.12 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 287,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.