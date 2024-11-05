Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.