Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $39,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $568.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $439.81 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

