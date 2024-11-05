Polygon Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Polygon has a total market cap of $785.92 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,646.11 or 0.99645770 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,588.54 or 0.99562202 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,626,327,318 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
