PotCoin Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $1,501.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00095089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010276 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 935.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

