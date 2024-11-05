PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.45 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

