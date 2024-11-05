PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $281.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 62,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $940.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.72 and a beta of 1.50. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen bought 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

