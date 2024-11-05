Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $274.89 on Tuesday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $284.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primerica

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.