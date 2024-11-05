Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) to Issue €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

LON:PEY opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.44. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15).

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

