Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) to Issue €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
LON:PEY opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.44. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15).
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
