ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,616,000.

BATS SMDV opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

