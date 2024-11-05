ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance
NYSEARCA EUM opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.39.
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile
