ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.08 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 44948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

