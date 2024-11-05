Proton 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $1.36 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,803,120,058 coins and its circulating supply is 26,872,603,668 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

