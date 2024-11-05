Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 104,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

