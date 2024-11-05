QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $242.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

