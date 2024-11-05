QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 65.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.