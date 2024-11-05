QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,395 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its position in Loews by 1.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on L. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 3.5 %

L opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.