QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,999 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

