QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $806,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in UBS Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

