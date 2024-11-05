QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.41 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and $6.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,054,756,630 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

