Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.06) EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.10 million. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology
In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,434 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,469.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,321 shares of company stock worth $542,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
