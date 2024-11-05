Radian Group (RDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

