Radio Caca Price Down 7.7% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.00 million and $5.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

