Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Raised to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Radware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDWR

Radware Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.24 million, a P/E ratio of -360.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Radware has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $561,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radware by 67.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.