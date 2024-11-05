Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 230.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 119.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

