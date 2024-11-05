Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $619.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.71. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.35 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

