Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,536 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
