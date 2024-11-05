Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

LLY opened at $806.14 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $908.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $867.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

