Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

