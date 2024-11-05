Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of TSE:MG FY2024 Earnings

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C($0.14). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of C$14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.22 billion.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised Magna International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Magna International stock opened at C$58.61 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$51.79 and a 12 month high of C$79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

